PRESS RELEASE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – SHOOTING 3300-blk of North O’Henry Blvd 52022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Aggravated Assault – Shooting

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – On May 10, 2022 at approximately 2220 hours police responded to the 3300-block of North O’Henry Boulevard in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located one gunshot victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #