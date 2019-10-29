Press Release Aggravated Assault Phillips Ave 10292019

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

. Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2019) – At 8:51 p.m. police responded to 2200 Phillips Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. This victim was transported to a local hospital. A second victim arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle. Suspect information is unknown at this time. Suspect vehicle is possibly burgundy in color.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.