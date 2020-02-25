Press Release Aggravated Assault Pembroke Road at Battleground Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2020) – At 11:49 p.m. on 2.24.2020-officers responded to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at 300 Green Valley Road in reference to a shooting victim. On scene, officers located a victim from a shooting that occurred in the area of Pembroke Road and Battleground Avenue. After the shooting, the victim drove to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse where police were called. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

No suspect information available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

