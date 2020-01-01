Press Release – Aggravated Assault – Pearson near Bragg 120

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

POLICE INVESTIGATE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NEAR PEARSON AND BRAGG

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 1, 2020) – Officers responded to the area of Pearson Street near Bragg Street reference a discharge of a firearm call at 6:55 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. Upon their arrival, officers located one shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

