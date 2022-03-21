Press Release Aggravated Assault McConnell Road and Willow Road

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (March 21, 2022) – On 03.21.2022 at 7:31 p.m. police responded to a local hospital in reference to a walk-in patient suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is listed in stable condition. The victim stated the shooting occurred near the corner of McConnell Road and Willow Road, however, no crime scene was located.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #