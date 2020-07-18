Press Release Aggravated Assault Madre Pl Blackmoor Rd

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2020) – On 7.18.2020 at 9:47 pm-police responded to the 2600 block of Ponderosa Drive reference a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The incident had occurred earlier at Madre Place at Blackmoor Road.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

