Press Release Aggravated Assault I 40

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2020) – On 6.25.2020 at 12:55 a.m. police responded to the Greensboro Jail reference a male subject that drove there to report that he had been shot on I-40 near Randleman Road. EMS was immediately dispatched for transport to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #

Jack Cho

Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401

336-373-2287

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.