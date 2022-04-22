Press Release Aggravated Assault I 40 EB

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2022) – On 04.22.2022 at 7:43 p.m. officers responded to a I – 40 eastbound between Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road in reference to a drive by shooting. Officers located one victim in their vehicle who had been shot in the leg and another victim who was shot in the shoulder.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Honda Accord driven by a black female and occupied by a black male passenger.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #