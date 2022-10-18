Press Release Aggravated Assault Holden Road

Aggravated Assault-Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2022) – On 10.18.2022 at 1:12 am officers responded to W. Market Street and N. Holden Road in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The shooting was determined to have occurred off Wendover Avenue.

No suspect information was available.

All westbound lanes of W. Market Street from W. Wendover Avenue to N. Holden Road will be closed pending the investigation.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #