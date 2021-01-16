Press Release Aggravated Assault E Washington St.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2021) – Officers are on scene investigating an aggravated assault in the 1400 block of East Washington Street. One victim has been located with injuries from apparent gunfire and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

