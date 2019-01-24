Press Release: Aggravated Assault E Fisher Ave

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO

Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 24, 2019) – At approximately 3:29pm Greensboro Police responded to 131 E Fisher Ave. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

