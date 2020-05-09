Press Release: Aggravated Assault Dawson Avenue & Abington Street 05092020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2020) The Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of Dawson Avenue and Abington Street at approximately 6:18 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault. Once on scene officers were able to locate one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to an area hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

