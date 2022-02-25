Press Release Aggravated Assault Chimney Rock Rd 2/25/22

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault Investigation Chimney Rock Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2022) – At approximately 08:52 am. Officers responded to the 400 block of North Chimney Rock Rd in reference to stabbing call. Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

