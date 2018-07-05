Press Release Aggravated Assault Brook Pine Dr.

Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2018) – At 6:35pm on 07/05/2018, Police responded to 108 Brook Pine Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival Police located one victim who was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
