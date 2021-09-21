Press Release: Aggravated Assault Bragg Street and Bennett Street 09212021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2021) – At 6:40 a.m. police responded to the area of Bragg Street and Bennett Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being ask to avoid the area during this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

