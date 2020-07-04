Press Release Aggravated Assault 900 block Wild Wolf Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 4, 2020) – On 7.04.2020 at 6:54 pm-police responded to the 900 block of Wild Wolf Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition who was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

An arrest was made nearby reference this shooting, but the suspect was not identified at time of this press release.

Jack Cho

Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza Greensboro, N.C. 27401

336-373-2287

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

The investigation is ongoing.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.