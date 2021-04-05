Press Release: Aggravated Assault 900 blk Glenwood Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault Investigation 900 blk Glenwood Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2021) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Officers responded to the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

