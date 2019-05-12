Press Release Aggravated Assault 816 S Elm Street

May 12, 2019

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 12, 2019) – On 5.12.2019 at 2:11 a.m. – Police responded to the Club Mill on 816 S. Elm Street reference a shooting. Officers located three victims who were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One victim was listed in critical condition and two victims were listed as stable.

The only suspect information involved a green Dodge Challenger occupied by a black-male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

