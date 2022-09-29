Press Release Aggravated Assault 800 block Glenwood Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) – On 09.29.2022 at 8:53 pm officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury.

No suspect information was available.

The immediate area is closed to vehicular traffic.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #