Press Release Aggravated Assault 800 block Caledon Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2022) – On 03.18.2022 at 12:02 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of Caledon Drive reference a shooting. Responding officers located one gunshot victim who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition by EMS.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

