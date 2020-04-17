Press Release: Aggravated Assault 800 blk W Florida St 04172020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

. Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2020) At 8:53 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of West Florida Street in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located a victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury. This victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Suspect information is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

