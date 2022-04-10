Press Release Aggravated Assault 700 block S Chapman Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2022) – On 04.10.2022 at 2:50 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a walk-in suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. It was discovered that the shooting took place in the 700 block of South Chapman Street.

The victim is listed in stable condition. No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.