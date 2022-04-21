Press Release Aggravated Assault 700 block Jennifer Street 04212022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2022) – At approximately 7:40 a.m. police responded to the 700 Block of Jennifer Street in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects at large. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

