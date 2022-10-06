Press Release: Aggravated Assault 700 blk Rollins St 10062022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2022) – On 10/6/2022 at 3:55 pm officers responded to the 700 block of Rollins Street in reference a discharge of a firearm and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hopital for treatment. The is no suspect(s) information at this time.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

