Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (February 27, 2022) – On 02.27.2022 at 3:06 a.m. police responded to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 W. Market Street in reference to a shooting.. Officers located a shooting victim in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.