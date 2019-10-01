Press Release-Aggravated Assault 600 block Martin Luther King Jr Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2019) – At 1:20 am police responded to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in reference to a discharge of firearms. Upon arrival police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

