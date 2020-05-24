Press Release Aggravated Assault 5901 W Market Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2020) – On 5.23.2020 at 11:13 p.m., police responded to 5901 W. Market Street reference an assault. Officers located a man with a stab wound in stable condition. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.