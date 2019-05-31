Press Release Aggravated Assault 5514 Tomahawk Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2019) – On 5.30.2019 at 11:04 p.m. – Police responded to the area of 5514 Tomahawk Drive area reference shots fired near a park. Officers located a single gunshot victim in stable condition who was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

