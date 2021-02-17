Press Release Aggravated Assault 5300 Williamsburg Station Lane 02172021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault Investigation Williamsburg Station Lane

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2021) – At approximately 7:38 p.m. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

CID is currently on scene conducting an investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

