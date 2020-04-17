Press Release: Aggravated Assault 4400 blk Beckford Dr 04172020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2020) Greensboro Police are on scene in the 4400 block of Beckford Drive in reference to an Aggravated Assault. Upon arrival on scene officer located four victims suffering from injuries. Three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment and one victim received minor injuries who was treated on scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

