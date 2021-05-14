Press Release Aggravated Assault 4100 block Spring Garden Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2021) – Police are currently on scene in the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street investigating an aggravated assault. Three subjects have been located with injuries from apparent gunfire, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

