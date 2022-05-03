Press Release Aggravated Assault 4000 block McIntosh Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2022) – On 05/03/2022 at 04:08 a.m. police responded to the 4000 block of McIntosh Street in reference to an assault call. Upon arrival officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.