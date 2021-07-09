Press Release Aggravated Assault 400 block Sykes Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – On 7.09.2021 at 12:33 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of Sykes Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition. He was transported by EMS to a local hospial for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

