Press Release: Aggravated Assault 400 blk Guerrant St 02172022

Aggravated Assault Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2022) – On 2/17/2022 at 0411 hours officers were dispatched to the area of 400 Guerrant Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival on scene officers located one victim suffering from injuries who has since been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no current suspect information at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

