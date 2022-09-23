Press Release Aggravated Assault 3800 Overland Heights

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 23, 2022) – On 09.23.2022 at 7:30 pm officers responded to the 3800 block of Overland Heights in reference to a stabbing.. Officers located a stabbing victim with serious injury. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20′ to 30’s driving a black and white color Dodge Ram truck.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

