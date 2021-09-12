Press Release Aggravated Assault 3800 block of N Church Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2021) – On 9.12.2021 at 5:18 a.m. – police responded to Moses Cone Hospital reference a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim was struck by gunfire in the 3800 block of N. Church Street. He was treated and listed in stable condition.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

