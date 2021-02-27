Press Release Aggravated Assault 3651 Hewitt St 02-27-2021

Aggravated Assault Investigation 3651 Hewitt Street

GREENSBORO, NC (February 27, 2021) – At approximately 8:12pm, officers responded to the 3651 Hewitt Street in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

CID is currently on scene conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.