Press Release Aggravated Assault 3640 Belmont Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2020) – At 5.14.2020 at 10:14 p.m. police responded to 3640 Belmont Street reference a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was known.

The investigation is ongoing.

