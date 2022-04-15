Press Release Aggravated Assault 3600 block Mosby Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2022) – On 04.15.2022 at 1:05 a.m. officers responded to the 3600 block of Mosby Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition who was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #