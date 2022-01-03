Press Release Aggravated Assault 3520 Drawbridge Parkway

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2021) – On 1.03.2021 at 12:07 a.m. police responded to 3520 Drawbridge Parkway reference discharge of firearms. Responding officers located two gunshot victims with serious injuries. EMS responded to the scene to provide treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.