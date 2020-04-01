Press Release Aggravated Assault 3228 Randleman Road

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2020) – At 6:29 p.m. on April 1, 2020 Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3228 Randleman Road. The location was the parking lot of area of a shopping center. Investigating officers later determined that a man had been shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. The victim was transported by Guilford County EMS to an area hospital for treatment. The victim received medical care and was released.

Officers and detectives investigating the incident have located and detained the shooter. It appears the suspect and victim knew one another.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

