Press Release Aggravated Assault 3200 block Yanceyville Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 25, 2022) – On 01.25.2022 at 12:22 a.m. police responded to 3200 block of Yanceyville Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a conscious gunshot victim with serious injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

