Press Release Aggravated Assault 3117 Cedar Park Road

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2020) – At 12:25 a.m. on 4.12.2020-police responded to the Rodeway Inn & Suites on 3117 Cedar Park Road reference shots fired in the parking lot area. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition with injury to the leg area. She was tended to by EMS, but she refused treatment.

Two suspects described as a male and a female left in a black color vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

