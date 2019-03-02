Press Release Aggravated Assault 3100 N Elm Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2019) – On 3.2.2019 at 17:50 p.m. – Police responded to the 3100 block of N. Elm Street reference a gunshot in the area. Officers located a single gunshot victim that was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

