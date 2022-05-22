Press Release Aggravated Assault 300 block S Elm Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2022) – On 05.22.2022 at 2:09 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of S. Elm Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located two victims who were transported to a local hospital by EMS with unknown injuries.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #