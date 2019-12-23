Press Release: Aggravated Assault 2800 blk Randleman Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2800 block of Randleman Road: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2019) – At 7:22 p.m. police responded to the 2800 block of Randleman Road in reference to an aggravated assault. Officers are on scene developing information.

There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

