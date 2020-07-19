Press Release Aggravated Assault 2507 W Gate City Boulevard

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2020) – On 7.19.2020 at 2:32 a.m.- police responded to the Secrets Cabaret on 2507 W. Gate City Boulevard reference discharge in the area and located shell casings, but no victim. A gunshot victim subsequently walked in to a local area hospital related to this discharge incident. Condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

