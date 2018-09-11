Press Release Aggravated Assault 2504 E Wendover Avenue

Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 11, 2018) – Greensboro police are currently investigating a shooting which occurred at 2504 E. Wendover Avenue, the Brooks Place Apartments. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 9:10 pm, on a reported disorder in the parking lot. While en-route, officers were notified that shots had been fired. When officers arrived they located one male victim, who had sustained a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition. During the preliminary investigation officers were also notified of a second male victim, who had shown up at a local medical facility via private vehicle. The second victim had also sustained a single gunshot wound and is currently listed in stable condition. No further information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

