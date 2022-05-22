Press Release Aggravated Assault 2504 E Wendover Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2022) – On 05.22.2022 at 7:00PM officers responded to 2504 E Wendover Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim who was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatning injuries.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

