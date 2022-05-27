Press Release: Aggravated Assault 234 E Washington St 05272022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2022) – On 5/27/2022 at 1750 hours the Greensboro Police Department responded to 234 East Washington Street, J. Douglas Galyon Depot, in reference to a shooting. Officers are currently onscene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

